Death toll in New Zealand mosque attacks rises to 50

Posted 4:41 pm, March 16, 2019, by

A lady stands near tributes across the road from the Dean Avenue mosque on March 17, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand. - A right-wing extremist has been charged in the horrifying gun attacks on two New Zealand mosques, which left 49 people dead and dozens more injured. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images)

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand police say they have found another body at one of the mosques that was attacked, raising the death toll in the shootings to 50.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush announced the latest death in a news conference Sunday. He says 36 victims remain hospitalized, with two of them in critical condition.

Bush also said that two people arrested around the time suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant was apprehended are not believed to have been involved in the attacks on two mosques Friday.

He says one of those people has been released and the other has been charged with firearms offenses.

Tarrant is 28 and was arraigned Saturday on the first of many expected murder charges.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.