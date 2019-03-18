× 2 dead, 3 injured following head-on collision in Washington Co., speed believed to be factor

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Two men are dead and three others were injured in a head-on crash in Washington County Sunday night, March 17. It happened around 7 p.m. in the area of County Highway NN, east of County Highway M in the Township of Jackson.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that the first vehicle was headed eastbound on County Highway NN when it veered into the westbound lanes — striking the second vehicle head on.

Both drivers died. The operator of the first vehicle had been identified as a 52-year-old man from the Town of Barton. The operator of the second vehicle is identified as a 51-year-old man from the City of West Bend,

There were an additional three passengers in the second vehicle, ages 8, 10, and 16. They were all transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.