Indian Summer Festival, ’embraced by Milwaukee,’ will not be held in 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Board of Directors of Indian Summer Festival, Inc. announced on Monday, March 18 that after 32 years, Indian Summer Festival will not be held as it is currently known.

The festival has been held the weekend after Labor Day at Maier Festival Park. But going forward, officials say Indian Summer Festival will focus on popular aspects and programming will be reinvented and presented throughout the Milwaukee metro area.

John Warren, president of Indian Summer Festival, Inc. issued the following statement on this matter:

“Our mission to educate people about American Indian cultures, showcase the diversity that exists within tribal cultures, provide economic opportunities to our people, and strengthen communication and understanding will continue. “We have been embraced by Milwaukee and its surrounding communities with respect and support. For this we are forever thankful. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors, our volunteers, the city’s other ethnic festivals and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. They have all helped make our festival possible for the past 32 years.”

Information about future events will be available at indiansummer.org.