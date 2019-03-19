× Bucks Gaming announces full schedule for 2019 NBA 2K League season

MILWAUKEE — Bucks Gaming will begin its second season in the NBA 2K League with two games against Blazer5 Gaming and Jazz Gaming on Friday, April 5, as part of THE TIPOFF tournament. The full 18-week schedule for the 2019 NBA 2K League season was announced on Tuesday, March 19.

Bucks Gaming will participate in three tournaments and 16 head-to-head weekly matchups throughout the season and compete for $1.2 million in prize money. The 2019 NBA 2K League season will conclude with the NBA 2K League Playoffs from July 24-26 and the NBA 2K League Finals on August 3. All regular-season games will take place at the NBA 2K League Studio Powered by Intel in Long Island City, New York and will be streamed live on Twitch.

The complete 2019 schedule for Bucks Gaming is below:

Week/Tournament Date Opponent Time (CT) THE TIPOFF Friday, April 5 Blazer5 Gaming 7:00 p.m. THE TIPOFF Friday, April 5 Jazz Gaming 8:00 p.m. THE TIPOFF Saturday, April 6 Knockout Rounds Week 2 Wednesday, April 10 T-Wolves Gaming 9:00 p.m. Week 2 Thursday, April 11 Blazer5 Gaming 6:00 p.m. Week 3 Wednesday, April 17 Pistons GT 7:00 p.m. Week 3 Thursday, April 18 Heat Check Gaming 5 p.m. Week 4 BYE WEEK Week 5 Thursday, May 2 Grizz Gaming 5:00 p.m. Week 5 Friday, May 3 Raptors Uprising GC 7:00 p.m. THE TURN TBD Week 7 Thursday, May 16 Kings Guard Gaming 6:00 p.m. Week 7 Friday, May 17 Wizards District Gaming 8:00 p.m. Week 8 Wednesday, May 22 Mavs Gaming 6:00 p.m. Week 8 Thursday, May 23 Warriors Gaming Squad 8:00 p.m. Week 9 BYE WEEK Week 10 Friday, June 7 Magic Gaming 5:00 p.m. THE TICKET TBD Week 12 Friday, June 21 Lakers Gaming 6:00 p.m. Week 12 Friday, June 21 NetsGC 9:00 p.m. Week 13 Friday, June 28 Cavs Legion GC 6:00 p.m. Week 13 Friday, June 28 Jazz Gaming 8:00 p.m. Week 14 BYE WEEK Week 15 BYE WEEK Week 16 Wednesday, July 17 Knicks Gaming 6:00 p.m. Week 17 July 24-26 NBA 2K League Playoffs Week 18 August 3 NBA 2K League Finals

Returning players Aaron “Game6Drake” Rookwood and Jovan “BigMeek” Tenner, who combined to average 29.9 points per game last season, will join the four players Bucks Gaming selected in the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft on March 5 to fill out this year’s roster. The four draft picks include Tyler “Plondo” Lay, who was selected with the sixth overall pick, and Milwaukee-native Stephen (SlayIsland) Lay.

The complete 2019 Bucks Gaming roster is below.

No. Gamer Tag Name Position Acquired #1 Game6Drake Aaron Rookwood PG Returning Player #7 BigMeek Jovan Tenner SF Returning Player #20 chaddynick Chad Fodderie PG 2019 Draft – 2nd Rd, 26th Overall #11 Plondo Tyler Lay C 2019 Draft – 1st Rd, 6th Overall #43 RSG Robert Harter SF 2019 Draft – 4th Rd, 60th Overall #9 SlayIsland Stephen Lay PF 2019 Draft – 1st Rd, 17th Overall

For more information on Bucks Gaming, visit https://bucksgaming.nba.com/ or follow the team on Twitter (@BucksGG) and Instagram (@bucksgg).