Kenosha man killed in double fatal incident after snowmobiles collided

ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified two people killed when their snowmobiles collided on a trail in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Alger County Sheriff’s Department said 21-year-old Douglas Show of Mill Run, Pennsylvania, and 54-year-old John Shadian of Kenosha, Wisconsin, died Monday night, March 18 in Rock River Township.

Show and Shadian were thrown from the snowmobiles and pronounced dead at the scene after crashing head-on. An investigation reveals that excessive speed is believed to be the cause of the accident.

Rock River Township is southeast of Marquette.