Pompeo visit gives boost to Israel PM

JERUSALEM — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has given Israel’s leader a welcome boost at the height of a tight re-election campaign.

Pompeo appeared alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, praising the warm ties between Israel and the U.S. and voicing tough words against Israel’s arch-enemy, Iran.

Pompeo touted last month’s Mideast conference in Warsaw, where he said dozens of countries discussed ways to stop “Iran’s regional rampage.”

Pompeo arrived as the White House announced that it will host Netanyahu over two days next week.

Netanyahu praised the U.S. stance against Iran and said he expects to discuss ways to take even tougher action against Iran during his talks with President Donald Trump next week.