MCSO seeks applicants for public safety officer positions, starting pay $14.47/hour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is encouraging members of the community, including residents from communities of color, to apply for the position of Public Safety Officer. Starting pay is $14.47 an hour.

Public Safety Officers provide security for those who work, visit and conduct business inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, Safety Building, Criminal Justice Facility and the Vel Phillips Juvenile Justice Center.

Successful candidates should possess a high school diploma or equivalent, be of good moral character, possess an associate degree or higher or 60 college credits is preferred, and one year or more of security or military experience.

If interested in learning more about the Public Safety Officer position, including additional job qualifications and requirements, as well as a list of benefits offered by Milwaukee County, visit https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Sheriff.

If interested in booking one of our members to discuss career opportunities with MCSO, please contact MCSO Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas 414-639-5506 or Faithe.Colas@milwaukeecountywi.gov.