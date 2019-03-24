× ‘The epitome of my life:’ Lifelong Milwaukee resident, WWII vet celebrates her 100th birthday

GREENDALE — A lifelong resident of Milwaukee who served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, March 23. Ester Tito blew out her birthday candles at Ray and Dot’s Tap in Greendale surrounded by friends, photos and memories of her extraordinary life.

“I am floored, I can’t believe it. It’s been just wonderful,” said Tito of her celebration. “It’s good to see all the people you’ve known over the years, as many as possible. This is the epitome of my life right now.”

Tito served in WWII from 1943 until 1946. After returning home, she worked at the Milwaukee VA Hospital for over 30 years, serving as the secretary to the Chief of Staff in the surgery area. She said she didn’t intend to live her life “particularly with any plan.”

“It just unfolds,” said Tito.

Tito is one of eight children, and she’s never been married or had any kids of her own. At age 100, she still lives on her own — alongside her kitty cat.

“I still feel great,” explained Tito. “I mean, I can walk around, function. As long as I can be independent, that can be great with me.”

In her free time, Tito likes going to concerts, having lunch with friends and learning new things. She has a few pieces of wisdom for younger generations.

“First of all, please get an education, and stay with it as long as possible,” said Tito. She adds, “If you’re going to get a job, be sure you like it well enough. Be happy with what you’re doing. Find work that you like, and stay with it.”

Tito says her good health is hereditary — her mother lived to be 103! As a centenarian, Tito says one of her favorite things about life is spending time with those she loves most.

“I like being with people,” explained Tito. “Friends are getting fewer and far between, but there’s always someone other wonderful people that come along.”

Happy birthday, Ester — and thank you for your service!