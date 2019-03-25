× WEDC approves $7.5M in tax credits for Amazon fulfillment center in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation approved tax incentives for the new Amazon facility being built in Oak Creek.

Amazon officials said they expect to create 1,500 jobs at the 640,000 square foot fulfillment center going up in the Ryan Business Park just off I-94.

The WEDC is awarding the company $7.5 million in tax credits for job creation and capital investment.

The actual amount will depend on how many jobs are created and the amount of investment before 2024.