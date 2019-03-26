Woman attacks man with car bumper: ‘She’s been over busting out my window, vandalizing my cars’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman goes berserk on Milwaukee's north side. She ended up using a car bumper as a weapon -- and it was all caught on camera.

With a car bumper in one hand and some bad intentions, the suspect is caught on cellphone video unleashing her fury on the vehicle and its owner.

Police arrived on the scene near 16th and Capitol on Monday, March 25. But that did not stop the woman from throwing punches and attacking the man.

"He just calls me and says 'I just crashed into a house. (The woman) is chasing me again,'" said Brandy Williams.

Williams said the man in the video is her husband, Nicholas who allegedly may have a baby with the 25-year-old woman who has been harassing her family.

"This is the damaged vehicle," Williams said. "She's been over busting out my window, vandalizing my cars, and now this incident from yesterday," Williams said.

Police say the woman threatened Nicholas Williams with a brick. Witnesses say the suspect followed Williams' husband -- ramming his vehicle until it wrecked.

"The airbags are deployed. The radiator is busted. It's leaking oil," Williams said.

Williams wanted to address the issue after video of the confrontation spread on social media.

"I've tried three restraining orders, three attempts at restraining orders," Williams said. "This is nothing new. I'm glad that it's on video now."

Williams is concerned about her family's safety and even those who came across the woman's path.

"Even when police came, she didn't back down. She was unremorseful about it," Williams said.

The woman was physically combative with officers on the scene. But she was eventually taken into custody.

"Now we can just rest and hopefully the law revokes her and she can go to prison and we can kind of rest," Williams said.

While in custody, police say the woman continually kicked the interior door of the squad, damaging the door frame. As it turns out, the woman was already on probation after being found guilty of maintaining a drug trafficking place. She is currently in the Milwaukee County Jail.