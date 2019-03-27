‘Fewer members in the middle:’ Wisconsin’s budget battle to rely heavily on compromise

WAUKESHA — Wisconsin’s budget battle is well underway. Republicans unhappy with Governor Tony Evers’ proposal said they will likely write their own.

With political rhetoric running at a fever pitch, finding common ground can be as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack — and it is not just a Wisconsin problem.

“We’re seeing it across our society. It’s not limited to Congress,” said John Kirchner, executive director of congressional and public affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking to business leaders in Waukesha County, Kirchner said the political divide is growing.

“There are fewer members in the middle,” Kirchner said.

The chamber studied congressional voting patterns and found in 1992, 344 members voted middle of the road. In 2013, that number plummeted to just four.

Kirchner said he does not believe Wisconsin is as divisive as Washington, but only out of necessity.

“Here in Wisconsin, they have to pass a budget, so the Republicans and Democrats and the governor will have to work together. There will have to be a solution, because not passing a budget isn’t an option,” Kirchner said.

With state budget talks underway, lawmakers said they are willing to compromise.

“My hope is we will both come to the middle, realize that neither side can go against their core principals,” said Assembly Leader Robin Vos (R-Burlington).

“Let’s address the issues. It doesn’t have to be what the governor does, but it’s got to be a sincere investment,” said Rep. Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).

The budget is supposed to be finalized by July 1. The current budget will remain in place if lawmakers miss that deadline.

For the record, when Republicans were in control of both chambers and the governor’s office, they did not pass a budget until September.