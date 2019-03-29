Irie Payne identified by DA as man shot, wounded by UW-Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office identified Irie Payne on Friday, March 29 as the man who was shot and wounded by a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police officer on Tuesday, March 19.

Payne has been charged with felony bail jumping for failing to report to court for a jury trial on March 18 — the day prior to his incident with UWM police. The complaint in the bail jumping case says in particular, “It should be noted that the defendant is currently being investigated for additional felony charges for an incident that occurred on March 19, 2019 on the UWM campus.”

Officials with the district attorney’s office say “evidence regarding the UWM officer-involved shooting itself is currently being gathered.” The office is also reviewing both the use of force by the officers involved as well as additional charges for Payne.

We should learn more about this incident in the coming days, officials say.