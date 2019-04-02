Check vote totals for the spring 2019 general election

Bayside fire illustrates importance of renters insurance: ‘It’s $10 a month, that’s 2 coffees at Starbucks’

Posted 10:15 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37PM, April 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Bayside on Saturday, March 30. Dozens of residents lost their homes and their belongings -- including a FOX6 News reporter. But one thing that reporter did have is bringing her a lot of relief in a difficult time.

FOX6's Cassidy Williams

It will take FOX6 WakeUp Reporter Cassidy Williams time to rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the fire. But at least she will not be starting from scratch.

"If I didn't have renters insurance, I'd be in a totally different state right now," Williams said.

Losses from a fire are covered by renters insurance. So are losses caused by lightning, explosions and storms.

"I'm so happy to hear that she did have renters insurance in place," said Angela Marion of the Community Insurance Information Center.

Bayside fire at White Oaks Apartments

Marion said a common misconception is that a landlord's policy covers the renter too.

"They automatically think that their landlord is going to cover their personal content. But that is not the case. That policy is only going to protect the structure of the property," Marion said.

Fire at White Oaks Apartments in Bayside

The cost of renters insurance varies depending on how much you need. A $20 a month policy may get you up to $10,000 for lost property and living expenses.

"For the most part, the landlords, the property owners, they do require the tenant to have insurance," Marion said.

Fire at White Oaks apartment complex, Bayside

In addition to fires, renters insurance usually covers vandalism and theft. If your phone is stolen from your car, for example, that will often be covered.

"It's $10 a month. That's two coffees at Starbucks," Williams said.

If you are like Cassidy Williams, you will be happy to have the insurance if disaster strikes.

Fire at White Oaks Apartments in Bayside

If you have questions about renters insurance, you should contact your insurance provider about options.,

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.