Bayside fire illustrates importance of renters insurance: ‘It’s $10 a month, that’s 2 coffees at Starbucks’

MILWAUKEE -- Fire ripped through an apartment complex in Bayside on Saturday, March 30. Dozens of residents lost their homes and their belongings -- including a FOX6 News reporter. But one thing that reporter did have is bringing her a lot of relief in a difficult time.

It will take FOX6 WakeUp Reporter Cassidy Williams time to rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the fire. But at least she will not be starting from scratch.

"If I didn't have renters insurance, I'd be in a totally different state right now," Williams said.

Losses from a fire are covered by renters insurance. So are losses caused by lightning, explosions and storms.

"I'm so happy to hear that she did have renters insurance in place," said Angela Marion of the Community Insurance Information Center.

Marion said a common misconception is that a landlord's policy covers the renter too.

"They automatically think that their landlord is going to cover their personal content. But that is not the case. That policy is only going to protect the structure of the property," Marion said.

The cost of renters insurance varies depending on how much you need. A $20 a month policy may get you up to $10,000 for lost property and living expenses.

"For the most part, the landlords, the property owners, they do require the tenant to have insurance," Marion said.

In addition to fires, renters insurance usually covers vandalism and theft. If your phone is stolen from your car, for example, that will often be covered.

"It's $10 a month. That's two coffees at Starbucks," Williams said.

If you are like Cassidy Williams, you will be happy to have the insurance if disaster strikes.

If you have questions about renters insurance, you should contact your insurance provider about options.,