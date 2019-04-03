Celine Dion to perform at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 3

MILWAUKEE — Singer Celine Dion will perform at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Nov. 3. The announcement made Wednesday, April 3, says the show will be part of Dion’s Courage World Tour. It’s her first U.S. tour in over 10 years.

“The Power of Love has brought Celine Dion to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “There’s no need to Think Twice about attending her show here and That’s The Way It is.”

Dion shared the exciting news to a packed house of fans at an event in Los Angeles.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” Dion said. “I’m very excited about this tour, and my new album…coming later this year.”

Members of TeamCeline will have access to purchase tickets before the public through an advance pre-sale. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the public beginning Monday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Exclusive VIP packages will be available. All online ticket orders come with one CD copy of Dion’s new English album, scheduled for release this fall.

For more information on the concert and tickets at Fiserv Forum, CLICK HERE.