× Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q to headline Summerfest July 7

MILWAUKEE –Summerfest announced Wednesday, April 3 that Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, closing out the festival on July 7. It will be the only concert in the country featuring these three rap all-stars.

Tickets go on sale on sale Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include your admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest will hold a Presale Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. while supplies last. Watch for your Summerfest email on the morning of the presale for the access code.

Tickets for Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, and at select Walmart stores. Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.