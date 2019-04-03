NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)
EW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: ScHoolboy Q performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and ScHoolboy Q to headline Summerfest July 7
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)
EW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: ScHoolboy Q performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
MILWAUKEE –Summerfest announced Wednesday, April 3 that Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, closing out the festival on July 7. It will be the only concert in the country featuring these three rap all-stars.
Summerfest will hold a Presale Thursday, April 11 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. while supplies last. Watch for your Summerfest email on the morning of the presale for the access code.
Tickets for Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and ScHoolboy Q can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, and at select Walmart stores. Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.