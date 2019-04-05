× City of Greenfield appoints new police chief

GRENFIELD — The Greenfield Police and Fire Commission unanimously appointed Captain Jay Johnson as Police Chief for the City of Greenfield on Thursday, April 4.

Chief Johnson started with City of Greenfield as a police officer in March of 1992. In October of 2001, he was promoted to police sergeant and served in that capacity until being promoted to Police Lieutenant in February 2008. In January 2012, Johnson was promoted to captain, a position he has held until his current appointment as Police Chief.

Chief Johnson has earned an Associate Degree in Police Science, a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Criminal Justice, and is a Certified Public Manager through the University of Wisconsin program. Additionally, he is a graduate of the FBI National Academy for Leadership and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations.

Chief Johnson brings a wealth of training and experience to the Greenfield Police Department. He has served the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler Association as aboard member, vice president and president. Additionally, he currently serves as President of the Greenfield Police Foundation. The Greenfield Police Foundation has funded four Greenfield Police K-9’s, station fitness equipment, and supported city events including The National Night Out and the Fourth of July celebration. He is well versed in unified tactical command, internal affairs investigations, emergency management, firearms use and instruction, property room management, S.W.A.T., Female Awareness and Survival Training (F.A.S.T.), and citizen concealed carry training.

“I want to thank the citizens of our Police and Fire Commission for their diligence in their search to fill the vital police chief position with such a well-qualified selection,” Mayor Neitzke noted, “I am excited to work with Chief Johnson to continue making Greenfield a better, and safer, place.”

“We had four well qualified candidates from within the department,” said Patsy Cashmore, Chairperson of the Commission. “All of them had exceptional qualifications. We unanimously voted to appoint Captain Johnson and we firmly believe he will make an excellent chief.”