‘Through four generations:’ Burke Candy has been making gourmet candy since 1929

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Burke Candy in Milwaukee for National Caramel Day. He's learning how to make caramel and what Burke Candy puts their caramel in. The Burke family has been making chocolates, caramels, toffees, truffles, and other confections for four generations.
Making gourmet candy has been a Burke family tradition since 1929. Through four generations, our family has been passionate about making the highest quality chocolates, caramels, toffees, truffles and confections.
While some of our family recipes date back almost 100 years, others were discovered with some inspired creativity in the kitchen. We’re not afraid to get our hands dirty, especially when caramel and chocolate are involved. We still make all of our candy and ingredients in small batches using only the finest ingredients, like Wisconsin AA grade butter, natural cane sugar, and freshly roasted nuts.
When we’re not crafting our own delicious candies and treats, we’re proud to provide high quality ingredients to candy companies across the country. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated Research & Development team, Burke has manufactured customized product solutions for the candy industry for nearly a century.
Tim and Julia Burke have worked hard to continue their family legacies by creating a one-of-a-kind family business of their own. A company with passion and integrity, in the heart of America’s Dairyland. Whether it’s breaking every piece of toffee by hand, or sprinkling the sea salt onto our caramels one-by- one...we believe in doing things the right way.
It’s our dedication to quality. A passion and craftsmanship that you can taste. You might even say it’s our heritage.