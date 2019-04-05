‘Through four generations:’ Burke Candy has been making gourmet candy since 1929

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Burke Candy in Milwaukee for National Caramel Day. He's learning how to make caramel and what Burke Candy puts their caramel in. The Burke family has been making chocolates, caramels, toffees, truffles, and other confections for four generations.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Burke Candy (website)

Making gourmet candy has been a Burke family tradition since 1929. Through four generations, our family has been passionate about making the highest quality chocolates, caramels, toffees, truffles and confections. While some of our family recipes date back almost 100 years, others were discovered with some inspired creativity in the kitchen. We’re not afraid to get our hands dirty, especially when caramel and chocolate are involved. We still make all of our candy and ingredients in small batches using only the finest ingredients, like Wisconsin AA grade butter, natural cane sugar, and freshly roasted nuts.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video