Recall: 56K+ pounds of stuffed sandwich products could be contaminated with plastic

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. is recalling approximately 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically semi-transparent plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday, April 5.

The stuffed sandwiches were produced on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

9-ounce carton packages containing two stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “Aug. 12, 2020” or “Aug.13, 2020” on the label.

9-ounce carton packages containing two ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “Aug. 12, 2020” or “Aug. 13, 2020” on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints. FSIS was notified on April 3, 2019.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.