‘Finest Belgian chocolate:’ Melt Chocolates crafting velveteen bunnies in time for Easter

MILWAUKEE -- Its confections are based on fresh ingredients -- and only the finest Belgian chocolate. Kasey spent the morning from Melt Chocolates in Milwaukee where chocolatiers are creating hundreds of velveteen bunnies just in time for Easter!

Melt Chocolates (website)

Melt Chocolates, Ltd, is a small, artisan chocolate company located in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, WI. Melt Chocolates strives to make exquisite looking and incredible tasting chocolates in small, hand-made batches. We use the finest Belgian chocolate and buy our ingredients locally whenever possible.

In September 2017, Melt Chocolates opened a factory store inside the Lincoln Warehouse at 2018 South 1st Street. We are on the first floor and between dock doors #6 and #7. The space is industrial / warehouse with European fixtures. There is an 8 foot by 4 foot viewing window into the chocolate production area. Future plans include more retail displays, a walnut bar in front of the viewing window, and bistro tables to enjoy a drinking chocolate. Stop in and say hello. While you are here, pick up a box of chocolate to enjoy for yourself or share with a friend!

Regular store hours

Friday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Extended hours

Thursday, April 18, 2019 – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, April 19, 2019 – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 20, 2019 – 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

