Police: Man suffers serious stab wounds while trying to break up family argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing incident Wednesday night, April 10 that left a man with serious injuries.

Police said a 54-year-old man was stabbed while trying to break up an argument involving a family member near 39th and Chambers.

According to police, the person involved in the stabbing was known to them — and a search was underway for that person.

The investigation was ongoing.