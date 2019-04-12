Teen accused of killing 16-year-old boy over feud on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A 16-year-old Indiana boy is behind bars, accused of murder after a feud that started on Snapchat, police say.

Isaiha Funez is being charged as an adult for allegedly killing another 16-year-old boy in Beech Grove.

Early Sunday morning, Beech Grove police were called after gunfire struck a car full of teens, according to WXIN. Xavier Weir, 16, died after being shot in the head. Just minutes later another 16-year-old boy, Isaiha Funez, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Surveillance video shows two people shoot at the victim's car which then drove into a ditch and caught fire. Police said when they showed Isaiha the video he confessed to pulling the trigger.

According to court records, the teenage murder suspect told police that four months before the shooting Xavier had robbed Isaiha’s brother of his phone. Isaiha also claimed “Xavier had posted on Snapchat that there was $1,200 on Isaiha’s head,” if someone would hurt him, adding, “Xavier continued to post every single day on Snapchat that Isaiha was scared of him.”

“It’s just sad to hear a 16-year-old took the life of another 16-year-old,” said Rev. Malachi Walker with Young Men, Inc.

“To take someone’s life is totally outrageous,” Walker added. “When people are angry and frustrated, they act out quickly without thinking.”

For years, Rev. Walker has run a well-respected bootcamp for kids, helping them avoid violence by teaching them that their decisions have consequences.

That’s a lesson Walker believes could have helped prevent a social media feud between two teens from turning deadly.

“We have to teach our kids about how to make good choices and decisions when it comes to conflict resolution,” Walker said.