Timothy Vandervere, driver accused in triple-fatal crash, had BAC 3 times legal limit

KENOSHA COUNTY — The man accused in a crash that killed three prominent residents of Kenosha on Friday, April 5, had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says Timothy Vandervere had a BAC of .316 the night of the crash.

Vandervere, 40, is accused of driving a white pickup truck that slammed into an SUV that included four members of the Rizzo family. The collision between the truck and the SUV caused the Rizzo’s vehicle to end up in a ditch along Highway 50. Those killed in the wreck included 67-year-old Dr. Michael Rizzo, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo, and 76-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo. A fourth family member, Gerald Rizzo, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt.

Vandervere is charged with the following criminal counts in this case:

First degree reckless homicide (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing death of another (three counts)

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing great bodily harm

Operate motor vehicle while revoked

OWI, first offense