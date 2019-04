× Medical examiner: 2 killed in crash near 80th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday evening, April 15 two people were killed in a crash near 80th and Congress.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said one victim was a male and the other a female. A third person was taken to the hospital. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for “significant exposure.”