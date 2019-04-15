People kneel on the pavement as they pray outside watching flames engulf Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. - A colossal fire swept through the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, causing a spire to collapse and raising fears over the future of the nearly millenium old building and its precious artworks. The fire, which began in the early evening, sent flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the Paris sky as stunned Parisians and tourists watched on in sheer horror. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
Shock, prayers around the world for Notre Dame Cathedral
NEW YORK — The world reacted with shock, horror and prayers to the massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
As the flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral, Spain’s prime minister offered France the help of his country in the recovery.
The fire is a “catastrophe for France, for Spain and for Europe,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted, adding that the flames are destroying “850 years of history, architecture, painting and sculpture.”
Bystanders look on as flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. – A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of the gothic cathedral, the most visited historic monument in Europe. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump said the cathedral “might be greater than almost any museum in the world and it’s burning, very badly.” He said the fire, which dominated news coverage, was a terrible sight to behold.
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, said he prayed at his city’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral for intercession.