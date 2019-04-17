1st woman to join Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot lineup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — One of the newest leprechaun mascots for University of Notre Dame says there’s nothing wrong with fighting like a girl for the Fighting Irish.

The university in South Bend revealed its leprechaun lineup Tuesday for the 2019-20 school year. Sophomore Lynnette Wukie is the first woman to don the suit, hat and shoes.

Congratulations to the new Leprechauns joining our #NDFamily. ☘️ Samuel Jackson

☘️ Conal Fagan

☘️ Lynnette Wukie 🔗 https://t.co/MvKQnLXOpi#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/3Mm2sPQ51o — The Leprechaun (@NDTheLeprechaun) April 16, 2019

Notre Dame says Wukie cited her “need to lead” in her application. The Ohio native also included a video in which she said: “Who says the Fighting Irish can’t fight like a girl?”

Other leprechauns cheering for Notre Dame’s teams are junior Samuel Jackson and sophomore Conal Fagan. Jackson and Wukie are the second and third African Americans in the role. Fagan, a returning leprechaun, hails from Northern Ireland.

The leprechaun became the school’s official mascot in 1965.