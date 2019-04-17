Bells toll throughout the world in show of support for Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS, FRANCE – APRIL 17: A firefighter hoses down a section of Notre-Dame Cathedral following a major fire on Monday on April 17, 2019 in Paris, France. A fire broke out on Monday afternoon and quickly spread across the building, causing the famous spire to collapse. The cause is unknown but officials have said it was possibly linked to ongoing renovation work. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Church bells tolled around the world at precisely 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 as a way of showing support for Notre Dame Cathedral and the rebuilding process that lies ahead.
In Milwaukee, FOX6 News had a camera at Cathedral Square — where the bells from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist could be heard for roughly five minutes.
Flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral on Monday — and burned through the night into Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters near the scene that he will seek international help, including from the “greatest talents” in the world, to rebuild Notre Dame.
Bystanders look on as flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. – A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of the gothic cathedral, the most visited historic monument in Europe. (Photo by ERIC FEFERBERG / AFP)
The Notre Dame Cathedral, situated on an island in the Seine River in the heart of Paris, is one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations, drawing some 13 million people each year. The fire’s emotional impact was widely felt. People from all over described in Facebook posts how they cried when they heard about the fire.
