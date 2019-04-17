Bells toll throughout the world in show of support for Notre Dame Cathedral

MILWAUKEE — Church bells tolled around the world at precisely 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 as a way of showing support for Notre Dame Cathedral and the rebuilding process that lies ahead.

In Milwaukee, FOX6 News had a camera at Cathedral Square — where the bells from the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist could be heard for roughly five minutes.

Flames tore through the 12th-century cathedral on Monday — and burned through the night into Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters near the scene that he will seek international help, including from the “greatest talents” in the world, to rebuild Notre Dame.

The Notre Dame Cathedral, situated on an island in the Seine River in the heart of Paris, is one of the world’s most visited tourist destinations, drawing some 13 million people each year. The fire’s emotional impact was widely felt. People from all over described in Facebook posts how they cried when they heard about the fire.