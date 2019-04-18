× Timothy Vandervere pleads not guilty to charges in triple fatal crash

KENOSHA — Timothy Vandervere appeared in Kenosha County court on Thursday, April 18 — and pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a crash that killed three prominent residents of Kenosha. On the night of the crash, officials say Vandervere had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .316 — nearly four times the legal limit.

Vandervere, 40, is charged with the following criminal counts in this case:

First degree reckless homicide (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing death of another (three counts)

Reckless driving causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked — causing great bodily harm

Operate motor vehicle while revoked

OWI, first offense

Vandervere is accused of driving a pickup truck that slammed into an SUV that included four members of the Rizzo family on Friday, April 5. The collision between the truck and the SUV caused the Rizzo’s vehicle to end up in a ditch along Highway 50. Those killed in the wreck included 67-year-old Dr. Michael Rizzo, 74-year-old Mary Rizzo, and 76-year-old Dr. Vincent Rizzo. A fourth family member, Gerald Rizzo, who was driving the vehicle, was hurt.

Also Thursday, the court scheduled jury selection for this case to begin on July 15.