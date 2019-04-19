Peregrine falcons lay more than a dozen eggs at We Energies power plants, chicks expected in May

MILWAUKEE — Peregrine falcon nesting season is an egg-citing time. More than a dozen eggs have been laid at We Energies power plants this year, and if all goes well, the first chicks should start hatching in early May. Right now, the proud parents are taking turns incubating the eggs.

Here is the current egg count for each nest box:

Oak Creek Power Plant

Eurus and Michael are incubating four eggs. Eurus laid her first egg in late March. They’re expected to hatch between May 4 and 6.

Valley Power Plant

Hercules and his mate, an unbanded female, are incubating three eggs at our Milwaukee nest box. They’re expected to hatch between May 7 and 9.

Port Washington Generating Station

Beasley and Brinn are incubating three eggs. Brinn laid four, but unfortunately, one broke. The remaining eggs are expected to hatch between May 4 and 6.

Weston Power Plant

Rosalee and Sheldon are incubating four eggs at the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) nest box in Rothschild. They’re expected to hatch between May 9 and 12.

You can check out our high-definition webcams at all of the nest sites, streaming 24/7 on our website. We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Since our first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities.