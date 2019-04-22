Biscotto Cookies cheers on the Milwaukee Bucks with tasty treats!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- Custom sugar cookies with impeccable designs. That is what Biscotto Cookies in Brookfield is all about. FOX6's Kasey Chronis was in their kitchen on Monday morning, April 22 -- to show you something sweet made for Milwaukee Bucks fans everywhere.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Biscotto Cookies (from website)

We won't show you our first cookies ever created. Let's just say we've come a long way since that family birthday party. Many years – and YouTube videos – later, we've perfected our recipes and techniques. With the passing of the Wisconsin Cookie Bill in 2017, what was once a hobby has turned into a growing, home-based business.