Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Biscotto Cookies cheers on the Milwaukee Bucks with tasty treats!

Posted 7:17 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, April 22, 2019

BROOKFIELD -- Custom sugar cookies with impeccable designs. That is what Biscotto Cookies in Brookfield is all about. FOX6's Kasey Chronis was in their kitchen on Monday morning, April 22 -- to show you something sweet made for Milwaukee Bucks fans everywhere.

About Biscotto Cookies (from website)

We won't show you our first cookies ever created. Let's just say we've come a long way since that family birthday party. Many years – and YouTube videos – later, we've perfected our recipes and techniques. With the passing of the Wisconsin Cookie Bill in 2017, what was once a hobby has turned into a growing, home-based business.

