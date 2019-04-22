Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

‘We love the Bucks!’ Fans pack plaza outside Fiserv Forum, hopeful for win in Game 4

Posted 9:25 pm, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08PM, April 22, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 4MILWAUKEE -- As the Milwaukee Bucks faced the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 on Monday night, April 22 in Detroit, plenty of people ventured out to Fiserv Forum to take in the big game.

Fans were optimistic heading into the game, hopeful the Bucks would get the sweep and move on to face the Boston Celtics in the second round.

The Bucks being on the road Monday night didn't put a damper on the fun at the plaza outside Fiserv Forum -- spinning basketballs, brews and dancing grannies.

Signe Porter and Dyionesious Flagg

"My good friend Signe wore her lucky outfit -- her lucky Bucks outfit -- so that means we're winning," said Dyionesious Flagg.

"I haven't washed it. No," said Signe Porter.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 4

Fans packed the beer garden as rain fell, optimistic there would be no raining on the Bucks' parade.

Beth and Evan O'Keefe

FOX6 News caught up with Evan O'Keefe and his mom, Beth, Bucks fans from Burlington, Vermont.

"I was never a Celtics fan," said Evan O'Keefe.

"We have tickets for Game 5, but hoping that they finish it off today, so we decided to come here," said Beth O'Keefe.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 4

The plaza was filled with people from across the Milwaukee area, and was more than just a place to watch the game -- but to make friends.

"I like you, man," said Bradford Jackson.

"Bradford, I love you, man. I got to get your number after this. We got to hang out," said Jackson's new friend.

Everyone banded together for one common cause.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game 4

"Because, we love the Bucks! The Bucks is great! It's our team," said a fan.

"I got all good things to say about them. I can't wait for them to get back here and play...who they playing? Boston! We're going to whoop them too!" said a fan.

