NFL Draft Round 1: Green Bay Packers select DE Rashan Gary with No. 12 pick

NASHVILLE — The Green Bay Packers have selected defensive end Rashan Gary from University of Michigan with the No. 12 pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

The draft is an opportunity for the Packers and all NFL teams to add more talent and depth to their rosters. But remember, all picks are eligible to be traded.

Rounds 2-3 also will be held in prime time, beginning on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. CDT. Rounds 4-7 will complete the draft on Saturday, April 27, starting at 11 a.m. CDT.