× Allard OT goal wins game for Admirals

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Allard’s goal at the 12:33 mark of overtime gave the Admirals a 5-4 victory over the Iowa Wild to set up a winner-take-all game five on Monday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

With a draw in the Admirals zone, Justin Kirkland won the face-off back to Allard at the point and he ripped a slapper that deflected off an Iowa stick and into the back of their net.

The victory was the second straight and tied the series at two games apiece It also comes on the heels of a 13-game playoff losing streak that dated back to 2013. In addition, the OT win was the first for Milwaukee since Kelsey Wilson scored in the extra session on May 8, 2011 against Houston, who was the Minnesota affiliate at the time.

Tickets for game five, which range in price from $8 to $30, are on sale now either online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414)-227-0550. The Admiralsoffice is will be open from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday for fans to purchase tickets.

Anthony Richard and Phil Di Giuseppe each scored a pair of goals the Admirals, who hadn’t scored five goals in a playoff game since same game against Houston, while Allard (1g-1a), Matt Donovan (2a) and Justin Kirkland (2a) each collected a pair of points to pace the Ads offense.

Troy Grosenick earned his second straight win in goal for Milwaukee, stopping 28 shots in the contest.

The game a combined 12 power-play chances and the Wild converted on 2-of-7 chances, while Milwaukee was 0-for-5 and both team scored a shorthanded tally.

Milwaukee got up early as Di Giuseppe scored at 6:59 on a backhander from between the wheels and that was followed by a shorty from Richard at 18:14. However, just 29 seconds later Matt Reed scored to pull the Wild within one after one.

The Wild tied the game 4:15 into the second period on Gerald Mayhew’s third of the series and the score would stay that way until a wild third period saw the Admirals take the lead twice, first from Richard at 3:11 and Di Giuseppe at 6:54, but each time the Wild responded to tie the score, which eventually resulted in OT where Allard worked his magic.

Be sure to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and Facebook (/mkeadmirals).