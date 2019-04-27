Winter weather advisory issued for parts of SE Wisconsin until 10 p.m.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host becomes chairman of Michigan college

Posted 5:34 pm, April 27, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 19: Game Show Host Pat Sajak arrives at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Pat Sajak will take a “C” for Chairman.

Hillsdale College in Michigan says the “Wheel of Fortune” host will lead the governing board at the small liberal arts school. Sajak has served on the board for more than a dozen years.

Sajak tells campus newspaper The Collegian that he’s been preparing for months to succeed William Brodbeck by spending more time on campus with students and staff. College President Larry Arnn says Sajak has “calm and steady judgment” and a “wicked wit.”

The post won’t interfere with Sajak’s television work. The college is located in Hillsdale, Michigan, about 100 miles southwest of Detroit.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.