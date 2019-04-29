× ‘Light the Hoan’ teams up with ‘Islands of Brilliance:’ Students with autism create renderings for project

MILWAUKEE — “Islands of Brilliance” is a digital academy for students ages 14 and up who are living with autism.

In April, they partnered with “Light the Hoan,” the organization working to install lights on the Hoan Bridge.

One student has been working on rendering the project’s 3D images.

“For most people it would probably take a long time, but for me it took about two hours to get familiar with and then I just kind of launched through it. But I say for like, normal people, maybe four to five hours,” said Nathan Schmitt, Islands of Brilliance student.

The illumination project is teaching students about coding and design.