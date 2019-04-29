NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Mary J. Blige performs on stage during The T.J. Martell Foundation 43rd New York Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation)
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Nas performs at BET Jams Presents: 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by Nissan, at L.A. Live on June 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)
Mary J. Blige and Nas to perform at Fiserv Forum on July 30
MILWAUKEE — Mary J. Blige and rapper Nas will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.
“It will be a Family Affair as we welcome Mary J. Blige and Nas to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “The World is Yours, Milwaukee, on July 30, 2019. Not only are we excited about our show here, but we are really looking forward to watching both artists light it up at Essence Festival next month.”