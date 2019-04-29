× Mary J. Blige and Nas to perform at Fiserv Forum on July 30

MILWAUKEE — Mary J. Blige and rapper Nas will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 30. Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“It will be a Family Affair as we welcome Mary J. Blige and Nas to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “The World is Yours, Milwaukee, on July 30, 2019. Not only are we excited about our show here, but we are really looking forward to watching both artists light it up at Essence Festival next month.”

For more information on Fiserv Forum, please visit: fiservforum.com.