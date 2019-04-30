Marcellus Purifoy due in court, accused of fleeing MPD after shooting that injured 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE — Marcellus Purifoy is due in court for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, April 30 on multiple charges in connection with a police pursuit and crash that ended near 40th and North Avenue in Milwaukee. The judge set cash bond for Purifoy at $150,000.

Purifoy, 17, faces three charges in connection with the pursuit and crash. They include:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, resulting in death of another

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, resulting in bodily harm — two counts

Knowingly operating while revoked — causing the death of another

Prosecutors say Purifoy admitted he was driving a vehicle that fled police after a shooting that injured three teenagers on Thursday, April 18. That vehicle was later involved in a crash at 40th and North Ave. that led to the death of one of his passengers, and injuries to two innocent victims.

In the pursuit, the vehicle Purifoy was driving sped through an intersection and was struck by a yellow school bus. The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side, and whipped around, then striking a truck.

The complaint indicates Purifoy has never had a driver’s license, and his license status was revoked in November 2017 due to his commission of a felony using a vehicle at the juvenile court level. That revocation was in effect at the time of the crash.