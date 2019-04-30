× Police seek men who threatened to kill employees during armed robbery at business in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Police need your help identifying two men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a business near 70th and Greenfield.

It happened on Saturday, April 27 around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the two men entered the business wearing masks — displaying firearms and threatening to kill employees. They demanded money and cellphones, and were able to get away with merchandise and money. They then fled the store, possibly headed southbound.

Police described one man as black, standing approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 145 to 150 pounds, with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask with silver on it, a tan shirt with “Jeanius Society” written on the back in black lettering, khaki pants, black gloves and dark shoes.

The other man was described as black, standing approximately 5’11” tall, weighing 300 to 350 pounds, with a large build. He was wearing a black ski mask with silver on it, a blue long-sleeved shirt, black gloves, khaki pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.