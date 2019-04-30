× Report: Milwaukee is the most dangerous city in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is the most dangerous city in Wisconsin, according to financial news and opinion Web site 247wallst.com.

The website listed the following indicators:

2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people: 1,597 (state: 320)

Number of violent crimes in 2017: 9,507 (51.3% of state total)

Poverty rate: 27.4% (state: 12.3%)

Annual unemployment: 4.0% (state: 3.0%)

The site says, “With over 2,900 reported cases of robbery in 2018, Milwaukee nudged the state’s robbery rate alone to 490 incidents per 100,000 people, over five times the national robbery rate. The city’s high robbery rate contributes to its overall violent crime rate, which is the highest in the state and 20th highest among major cities nationwide.”

It also noted, “Milwaukee’s 1,597 incidents of violent crime per 100,000 people in 2017 was more than double that of any other city in Wisconsin.” CLICK HERE to read more.

