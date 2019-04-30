× ‘We are with you,’ Vice President Mike Pence tells Venezuelans

CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is saying “We are with you!” to the Venezuelans taking to the streets after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Pence said in a tweet addressed to Guaidó, the National Assembly and “all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad_Estamos con ustedes! We are with you!”

He adds that, “America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored.”

The U.S. and dozens of other countries have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was invalid.

Maduro has accused the U.S. of backing a “coup” in the country.