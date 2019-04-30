An opposition demonstrator clashes with soldiers loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after troops joined opposition leader Juan Guaido in his campaign to oust Maduro's government, in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas on April 30, 2019. - Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido said on Tuesday that troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro as the government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup. (Photo by Matias DELACROIX / AFP) (Photo credit should read MATIAS DELACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)
‘We are with you,’ Vice President Mike Pence tells Venezuelans
CARACAS, Venezuela — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is saying “We are with you!” to the Venezuelans taking to the streets after opposition leader Juan Guaidó called for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.
Pence said in a tweet addressed to Guaidó, the National Assembly and “all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in #operacionlibertad_Estamos con ustedes! We are with you!”
Members of the Bolivarian National Guard loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who arrived to disperse demonstrators are being repelled by guards who joined supporting Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido, in front of La Carlota military base in Caracas on April 30, 2019. – Guaido said on Tuesday that troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro as the government vowed to put down what it called an attempted coup. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
He adds that, “America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored.”
The U.S. and dozens of other countries have recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s rightful leader, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was invalid.
Maduro has accused the U.S. of backing a “coup” in the country.
