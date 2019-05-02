× 15-month-old child from Grafton taken to Children’s Hospital after being bitten by dog

GRAFTON — A 15-month-old child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon, May 1 after being bitten by a dog.

According to officials, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office and rescue personnel were called out to a residence in the Town of Grafton around 3 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a dog bite.

Upon arrival, they discovered the family of a 15-month-old child called 911 after their family dog, an American Pit Bull Terrier, injured their daughter.

After Grafton Fire and Rescue personnel assessed the injuries, the child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Campus for care.

The circumstances leading up to the dog bite is still under investigation.