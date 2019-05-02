Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office swears in 19 new recruits

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff recruits celebrated the next step in their law enforcement careers with a graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 2.

“Congratulations to recruit class No. 85. So many challenges and opportunities lie ahead for you. So many people are counting on you. On the shoulders of many giants you stand,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas at the ceremony.

PHOTO GALLERY

Recruit Deputy Sheriff Class No. 85 was sworn in by Sheriff Earnell Lucas at the Zoofari Conference Center.

Nineteen recruits took the oath of office.

Congratulations!