Milwaukee Wave ready for tough battle in NASL Championship game

MILWAUKEE — The six-time champion Milwaukee Wave will take on the Monterrey Flash for the Major Arena Soccer League Ron Newman Cup this Sunday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

“The players have been focused all week,” said Milwaukee Wave head coach Giuliano Oliviero. “We know it’s going to take a full 60 minutes to get this done. We’ll take it shift by shift, quarter by quarter, half by half and hopefully the end result comes out in our favor.”

This will be the first game between the two teams since last season on Sunday, January 14th, 2018 when the Wave lost to the Flash at Monterrey Arena 14 – 10. Click here for game notes

During the regular season, the Wave wrapped with a 21-3 record and defeated Kansas City and Baltimore to get to the championship game, while the Flash finished with a 19 -5 record and defeated Rio Grande Valley and the San Diego Sockers to get to the championship game.

“Monterrey certainly brings a different kind of game but we’re prepared,” said Oliviero. “We’ve been working hard, studying film and tendencies but at the end of the day, come Sunday, it’s a team we haven’t seen this year and they haven’t seen us so it should be interesting.”

The last time the Milwaukee Wave made a championship run was when Coach Oliviero was a player in 2011-2012. What advice did he pass along to the players ahead of this big game?

“A championship game is a whole different level,” stated Oliviero. “The players really need to dig deep within themselves but enjoy it and leave everything they have out on the field, while staying focused and determined at the same time.

Tickets are still available and start at $5. Click here to purchase.

The Milwaukee Wave will also be hosting a pre-game Fan Fest before the championship game against the Monterrey Flash. The rally kicks off at 2 p.m. next to UWM Panther Arena and will feature live music from Underground Hive, games, giveaways, player appearances and food and beverage for purchase. The pre-game event is open to the public and there is no cost to attend. Doors to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena open at 3:30 with a 5:05 kick-off.

“Our fans have been amazing all year,” added Oliviero. “They’ve been there with us more than ever this season. We can feel the energy and enthusiasm and I kinda feel like our gift to them would be to finish off this season with a championship!”

Learn more at MilwaukeeWave.com and MASLsoccer.com.