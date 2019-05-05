‘Avengers Endgame’ nears global record with over $2 billion

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" stars President of Marvel Studios/Producer Kevin Feige, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo at the Hand And Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 23, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

LOS ANGELES — “Avengers: Endgame” has crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time and is leaving newcomers in its dust.

The Walt Disney Co. estimates Sunday that the Marvel blockbuster has added $145.8 million from North American theaters and $282.2 million internationally in its second weekend in theaters bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

“Endgame” is one of 5 movies to ever reach that mark and, not accounting for inflation, is now the second biggest film of all time worldwide behind “Avatar’s” $2.8 billion. “Avatar” reached $2 billion in 47 days of release compared with 11 for “Endgame.”

New films picked up scraps at the domestic box office, including “The Intruder,” with $11 million, “Long Shot,” with $10 million, and “Uglydolls” with $8.5 million.

