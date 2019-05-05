NEGOMBO, SRI LANKA - APRIL 21: Sri Lankan officials inspect St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. At least 207 people have been killed and hundreds more injured after multiple explosions rocked three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo as well as at Batticaloa in Sri Lanka during Easter Sunday mass. According to reports, at least 400 people were injured and are undergoing treatment as the blasts took place at churches in Colombo city as well as neighboring towns and hotels, including the Shangri-La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand, during the worst violence in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago. Christians worldwide celebrated Easter on Sunday, commemorating the day on which Jesus Christ is believed to have risen from the dead. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
Sri Lanka issues curfew in town of bombed church after clash
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka military spokesman Brig. Sumith Atapattu says a police curfew has been imposed in Negombo, a seaside town outside the capital, Colombo, after several people were injured in the first reported clash since the Easter bombings two weeks ago that killed more than 250 people.
Atapattu told The Associated Press that the fight Sunday was between ethnic Sinhalese people and Muslim people. He declined to say whether there were any arrests. The curfew is in effect until 7 a.m. Monday.
St. Sebastian’s Church in majority-Catholic Negombo was among the six sites bombed in the Islamic State group-linked attack.
Ethnic clashes aren’t new to Sri Lanka. A civil war between rebels from the island nation’s minority Tamil community and the Buddhist Sinhalese-majority government ended in 2009.