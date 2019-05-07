Walmart launches online pet pharmacy; adding vet clinics in 100 stores

May 7, 2019
Walmart pet pharmacy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — In celebration of National Pet Month, Walmart on Tuesday, May 7 launched the company’s first online pet pharmacy.

WalmartPetRX.com offers medications for delivery for your beloved animals.

Customers can choose from more than 300 brands and get free, two-day shipping on orders costing more than $35.

Walmart is also adding veterinary clinics to 100 stores that will offer pet exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor illnesses.

In a move targeted toward millennials, company officials said the services will cut down the costs of caring for your furry friends.

