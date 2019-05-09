National Nurses Week: At look at Carroll University’s nursing lab, simulation room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Carroll University for National Nurses Week. Carroll is known as one of the top nursing schools in the state. Kramp is getting a look at the University's nursing lab and nursing simulation room that are used to train nursing students.

About the nursing major at Carroll University (website)

Forge your own path in the healthcare industry after you complete your bachelor’s degree in nursing at Carroll University. You’ll learn basic nursing skills, participate in simulation based education, and work in clinical settings to further your expertise to prepare for a rewarding career. As you move through the program you’ll choose to focus your end of program capstone experience in areas such as medical-surgical, pediatric, palliative care, psychiatric or intensive care.

You’ll begin nursing courses and participate in simulation based education and lab skill development, during your first year at Carroll. Nursing students are exposed to a supportive environment and develop close working relationships with faculty members and their peers throughout their time in the program. Although our nursing program is rigorous, students are encouraged to continue their outside interests and hobbies while pursuing their studies. We believe doing so keeps our students excited about becoming a nurse and allows them to contribute to their courses and clinical in a variety of ways.

