National Nurses Week: At look at Carroll University’s nursing lab, simulation room

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Carroll University for National Nurses Week. Carroll is known as one of the top nursing schools in the state. Kramp is getting a look at the University's nursing lab and nursing simulation room that are used to train nursing students.
About the nursing major at Carroll University (website)
Forge your own path in the healthcare industry after you complete your bachelor’s degree in nursing at Carroll University. You’ll learn basic nursing skills, participate in simulation based education, and work in clinical settings to further your expertise to prepare for a rewarding career. As you move through the program you’ll choose to focus your end of program capstone experience in areas such as medical-surgical, pediatric, palliative care, psychiatric or intensive care.
You’ll begin nursing courses and participate in simulation based education and lab skill development, during your first year at Carroll. Nursing students are exposed to a supportive environment and develop close working relationships with faculty members and their peers throughout their time in the program. Although our nursing program is rigorous, students are encouraged to continue their outside interests and hobbies while pursuing their studies. We believe doing so keeps our students excited about becoming a nurse and allows them to contribute to their courses and clinical in a variety of ways.
The hands-on learning you’ll receive from your clinical placements exposes you to a variety of service areas and patients. Beginning your second year, you’ll work in Long Term Care facilities, caring primarily for geriatric clients, and in the third and fourth year, you will transition to the medical-surgical units in acute care hospitals under the supervision of faculty and professional nurses. During your course of study, you’ll observe patients and work toward direct responsibility for planning, managing and administering care for a two- to three-patient load. Your education culminates with a capstone experience where you’ll be required to work 160 hours in a healthcare setting at one of southeastern Wisconsin’s best health systems or one of your choosing. This provides you with the opportunity to advance your skills and network as you prepare to search for a professional position.