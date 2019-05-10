× ‘Failed to stop for a stop sign:’ 1 dead, 4 injured following 2-vehicle crash in Dodge Co.

DODGE COUNTY — One person is dead and four others were injured in a two -vehicle crash in Dodge County. It happened Thursday night, May 9 at the intersection of Hochheim Road and Freedom Road in the Town of Theresa.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the initial investigation shows that a car was traveling northbound on Freedom Rd. when it failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Hochheim Rd.

The car was driven by a 19-year-old man from Mayville — who was transported via EMS to Aurora Summit for non-life threatening injuries.

There were three other passengers in the car — including a 19-year-old Mayville man who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two additional passengers were a 16-year-old girl from Theresa who was transported by EMS to Aurora Summit with non-life threatening injuries — and a 19-year-old man from Mayville who was flown from the scene with serious non-life threatening injuries to Aurora Summit.

The driver of the pickup, a 26-year-old man from rural Mayville was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries to Aurora Summit Oconomowoc.

The crash is currently being investigated by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.