Harry Potter ‘World of wizards’ pop-up bar coming to Cudahy’s City Lounge

CUDAHY — Calling all wizards! City Lounge pub in Cudahy is showcasing its second annual Harry Potter pop-up bar.

Located at 3455 East Layton Avenue in Cudahy, the event runs May 17 through June 10.

According to the pub’s Facebook page, the World of Wizards Pop-Up Bar will include a custom drink menu, raffles, trivia, an art gallery and much more!

Event-goers can even enjoy a Harry Potter-inspired “Giant Quid Pong.”

Costumes are highly recommended if you plan to attend.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.