WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth at 05:26 on Monday 06 May, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
No home birth: Harry and Meghan’s Archie born in a hospital
LONDON — The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.
The certificate filed Friday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumored.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.
The newly released birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shows that he was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster. His father's job is listed as 'Prince of the United Kingdom' and his mother's as 'Princess.' pic.twitter.com/uXqpO3ZwX0
Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.
Meghan’s name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)