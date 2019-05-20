× Marquette University offers first fully online undergraduate degree program

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University announced on Monday, May 20 it is now accepting applications for a new online Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication program. It marks the launch of the university’s first fully online undergraduate degree program. The program is generally open to students who are five years post high school graduation or equivalent.

Marquette President Michael Lovell said in a news release, adding online undergraduate degree programs is important to ensuring the Catholic, Jesuit university’s mission continues to align with the realities of the modern higher education landscape.

“Expanding online education is more than an enrollment strategy — it includes the extension of a Marquette education to a new population of students. Our expanded offerings will provide opportunities to students who might otherwise face significant barriers to a Marquette education.”

Marquette is now accepting applications to the fully online Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication program. More information on the admissions process and the application are available online.